Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PANDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $32.30 on Friday. Pandora A/S has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $35.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.68.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $729.35 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.2019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

