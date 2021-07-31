Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PALT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04. Paltalk has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Paltalk alerts:

Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paltalk had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Paltalk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paltalk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.