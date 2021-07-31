Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,479 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

