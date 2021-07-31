Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $589,000 Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.06% of Donnelley Financial Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFIN. TheStreet raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $32.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.94%. Analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

