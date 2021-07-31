Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $583,000 Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,098 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $127.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.06. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $128,027.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,178,006. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

