Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 459,346 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,346 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 3,472.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 891,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 866,144 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,306,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 638.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 93,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 80,939 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 785,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 512,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.59.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.