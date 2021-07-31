Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $600,000 in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the first quarter worth approximately $599,000.

Get American Acquisition Opportunity alerts:

Shares of AMAOU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.25.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU).

Receive News & Ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.