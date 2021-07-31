Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $537,000 in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 53,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Hera Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.