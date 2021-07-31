Paloma Partners Management Co Has $553,000 Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 76.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Valvoline by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Valvoline by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVV stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

VVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

