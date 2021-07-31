Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth $44,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 104.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWW stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. Research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

In other news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $481,662.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,667.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,377 shares of company stock worth $900,318. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

