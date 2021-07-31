PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Get PageGroup alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MPGPF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PageGroup from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PageGroup to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PageGroup currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.67.

MPGPF opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.38. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PageGroup (MPGPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.