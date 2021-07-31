Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PPBI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,101,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 161.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,219,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,962,000 after purchasing an additional 752,461 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 575,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,014,000 after purchasing an additional 236,273 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 204.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 208,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,923,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,853,000 after purchasing an additional 205,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

