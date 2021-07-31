Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Raymond James

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.25.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

