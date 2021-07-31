Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Announces Earnings Results

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 12.61%.

Shares of OSTK stock traded down $3.13 on Friday, reaching $69.64. 1,960,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,473. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 4.43. Overstock.com has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.38.

In related news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $520,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,994.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,528. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OSTK shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.14.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

