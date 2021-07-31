Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Announces Earnings Results

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 12.61%.
Shares of OSTK stock traded down $3.13 on Friday, reaching $69.64. 1,960,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,473. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 4.43. Overstock.com has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.38.
In related news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $520,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,994.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,528. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
