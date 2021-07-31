Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.21

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.21 and last traded at $51.08, with a volume of 831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.77 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,674,000 after acquiring an additional 157,635 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth $5,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 302.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 68,223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth $2,821,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 60,242 shares during the period. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

