Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $89.55 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.41.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.