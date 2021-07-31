OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce $316.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $320.69 million and the lowest is $308.30 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $276.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.05. 43,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,338. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $102.24.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

