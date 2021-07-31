Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.350-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.94.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.55. 598,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,107. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.26. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at $996,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

