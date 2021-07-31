Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.350-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.94.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $119.55. The company had a trading volume of 598,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,107. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.