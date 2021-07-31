Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $163.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.77. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $6.67.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Orion Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Orion Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 999,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 96,315 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,477,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Orion Group by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 148,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 98,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Orion Group by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Group by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

