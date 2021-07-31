OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Up 161.5% in July

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCLN remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 126,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,022. OriginClear has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc engages in the provision of water treatment solutions and develops breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in industries such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil and gas. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

