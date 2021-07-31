Origin Protocol (OGN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41.71 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $252.63 million and $41.71 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,358,630 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

