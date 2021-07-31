ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Shares of ORIC opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $610.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.89.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $27,489.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,798 shares of company stock worth $145,494.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

