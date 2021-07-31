OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 265,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 31.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 50.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 2,833.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

OGI stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.62. 2,903,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,099,617. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.10.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

