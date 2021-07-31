Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Up 86.3% in July

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 86.3% from the June 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Optical Cable stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Optical Cable at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

NASDAQ OCC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. 3,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,612. Optical Cable has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Optical Cable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.