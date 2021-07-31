Oppenheimer Increases Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $406.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $387.00 to $406.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $376.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $384.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.71.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,549. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,085 shares of company stock worth $2,690,104 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $719,086,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 103.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,879,000 after purchasing an additional 705,790 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 94.6% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,968,000 after purchasing an additional 561,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 37.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,489,000 after purchasing an additional 344,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

