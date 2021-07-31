Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 54,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 41,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNR. dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

RNR opened at $152.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $142.61 and a 1 year high of $191.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

