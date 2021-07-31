Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,614 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2,152.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of WSBC opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSBC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.