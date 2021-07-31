ONEOK, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.28 Per Share (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ONEOK in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.01. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ONEOK’s FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 263.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $3,492,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 121,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

