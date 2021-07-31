One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives $7.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSS shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.87 million, a P/E ratio of 88.17 and a beta of 2.06. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSS. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 75.0% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.