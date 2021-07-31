OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $54.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $2.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

