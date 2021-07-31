OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMNIQ Corp. is a provider of computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, as well as access control applications. OMNIQ Corp. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Separately, Taglich Brothers initiated coverage on shares of OMNIQ in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

OMQS stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32. OMNIQ has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. Equities analysts expect that OMNIQ will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

OMNIQ Company Profile

