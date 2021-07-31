Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%.

ODFL opened at $269.15 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

