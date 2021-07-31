OG Fan Token Price Hits $4.23 (OG)

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, OG Fan Token has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. OG Fan Token has a market cap of $5.39 million and $3.81 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OG Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00010518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00042101 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002163 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002530 BTC.

OG Fan Token Coin Profile

OG Fan Token (CRYPTO:OG) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og . The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including: Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges. “

Buying and Selling OG Fan Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OG Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OG Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

