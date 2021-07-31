Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Receives $9.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.66.
OCGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Ocugen in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.
In other Ocugen news, Director Uday Kompella sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 620,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,316,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,346 shares of company stock valued at $5,611,265 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Ocugen stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $6.71. 7,098,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,534,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60.
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). On average, research analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ocugen Company Profile
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.
Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.