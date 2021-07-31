Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Receives $9.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.66.

OCGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Ocugen in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other Ocugen news, Director Uday Kompella sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 620,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,316,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,346 shares of company stock valued at $5,611,265 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ocugen stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $6.71. 7,098,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,534,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). On average, research analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

