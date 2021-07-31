Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz Sells 66,358 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 66,358 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $4,092,297.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,833,342 shares in the company, valued at $483,082,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.35. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

