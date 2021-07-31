O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Announces Earnings Results

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 11.80%. O2Micro International updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:OIIM traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,645. The company has a market capitalization of $211.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in O2Micro International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 678.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,148 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of O2Micro International worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

