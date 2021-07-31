nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Short Interest Update

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the June 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.61. 861,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,375. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 2,941.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $44,196,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $39,756,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $32,638,000. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

