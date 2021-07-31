Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 7,539 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $9,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

RRGB stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

