Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 22,756 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 22,461.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Par Pacific by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 6.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

PARR stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.66.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The business had revenue of $888.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PARR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,840.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

