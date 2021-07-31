Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.86 Million Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Phibro Animal Health worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth $77,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth $202,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth $205,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth $242,000. 51.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $23.67 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $958.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

