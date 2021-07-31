Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.70 Million Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 469.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,716,000 after purchasing an additional 664,856 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 45.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,156,000 after acquiring an additional 538,330 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $47,342,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,798,000 after acquiring an additional 358,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $27,225,000.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.13. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. Carter’s’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

