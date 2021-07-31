Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.44 Million Position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,779 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of Meredith worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 20,680.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

MDP stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Meredith Co. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $44.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.40.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. Meredith had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, lifted their price target on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

