Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,777 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $9,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 22.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,834,000 after purchasing an additional 518,208 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 29.8% during the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 959,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,192,000 after purchasing an additional 220,587 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 777,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,689,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 11.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 80,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 2,506.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 535,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $553.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $88.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on APEI. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

