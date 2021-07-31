NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $181.92, but opened at $174.40. NovoCure shares last traded at $167.74, with a volume of 18,198 shares traded.

The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.14.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,712,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total value of $183,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,080.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,496 shares of company stock worth $6,620,663. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 8.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,832,000 after buying an additional 127,392 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 143.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,463,000 after buying an additional 112,421 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,990,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $9,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,400.22 and a beta of 1.08.

About NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

