Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Lifted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.1% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.4% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $92.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.43. The firm has a market cap of $211.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

