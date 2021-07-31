NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) PT Lowered to $72.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s current price.

NWE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. NorthWestern has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $70.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in NorthWestern by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 18.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 28.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 7.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

