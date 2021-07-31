Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) – Analysts at Williams Capital issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northwest Natural in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Williams Capital analyst C. Ellinghaus anticipates that the utilities provider will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Williams Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Williams Capital also issued estimates for Northwest Natural’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

NWN opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.05. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,426,000 after purchasing an additional 130,328 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 33.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 33.6% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 277,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after buying an additional 69,910 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

