Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Short Interest Update

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,311,000 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the June 30th total of 19,124,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,874,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

OTCMKTS:NWBO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,666. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.77. Northwest Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48.

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

