Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.51 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NWBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

NWBI opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director David M. Tullio bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at $115,538. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after acquiring an additional 194,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,348,000 after buying an additional 135,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,444,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,660,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 210.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after buying an additional 873,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

